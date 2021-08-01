Telegram now allows 1,000 users in group video calls. What's more in this update

The media player on Telegram now supports 0.5x, 1.5x and 2x playback speeds. On Android, users can also play videos in 0.2x speed. On both Android and iOS, playback speed can be switched by going to options while watching videos in fullscreen. Android users can also press and hold the 2x button when playing voice or video messages to switch between 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x and 2x playback speed.