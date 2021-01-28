Telegram now lets users transfer chats from WhatsApp. Here’s how

Instant messaging application Telegram has introduced a new feature which will allow users to transfer their chat history from applications like WhatsApp . The new feature also allows Telegram users to transfer videos and documents from both individual as well as group chats.

Here’s how to transfer chats on iOS and Android:

To move a chat from WhatsApp on iOS, open the Contact Info or Group Info page in WhatsApp, tap Export Chat, then choose Telegram in the Share menu.

On Android, open a WhatsApp chat, tap ⋮ > More > Export Chat, then choose Telegram in the Share menu:

WhatsApp for iOS also lets the user export chats directly from the chat list. Swipe left on a chat, then choose '…' > Export Chat.

Telegram claims that despite moving the chat, the media or conversations won’t take up extra space. Older apps store all data on the device but Telegram claims that it can take up virtually no space while letting the user access all their old messages, photos and videos.

Telegram users can also delete messages they send and receive for both sides. With the new update, Telegram claims that the user can delete secret chats, groups they created and even call history.

The instant messaging application also confirmed that Telegram servers don’t store information about deleted chats and call logs.

WhatsApp recently faced a lot criticism due to their new privacy policy. Other privacy-centric messaging applications like Telegram and Signal took the centre stage in the month of January. Telegram claims to have added over 100 million users in the month of January. The new chat transfer feature gives users to transfer to the new messaging application will more ease.

