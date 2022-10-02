Telegram Premium subscription price slashed in India: Check new price

Recently, Telegram has announced a host of new features for its users. The social messaging app has introduced features like Status emoji, Infinite reactions, improved login flow and others. Some of these features are available for all users, while some are available for Premium members only. Telegram Premium users will now be able to add animated emoji status on the app. This custom status will replace the Premium Badge in the chat list, in profile and in groups. Premium users will be able to choose from the seven standard statuses that change their color to match different Telegram themes – or choose from an infinite number of custom emoji. The company has redesigned the reaction panel, making it expandable. The app will also show reactions that a user frequently uses at the top. Premium Telegram Premium users can pick reactions from an infinite selection of custom emoji. Users can attach up to 3 reactions per message. These changes to reactions are currently available in groups and 1-on-1 chats.