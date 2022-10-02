Telegram Premium subscription price slashed in India: Check new price

Telegram Premium subscription price slashed in India: Check new price2 min read . 04:34 PM IST
Messaging app Telegram has cut the monthly subscription fee for its Premium users in India. The company has reduced the price from ₹469 to ₹179. According to a report by TechCrunch, the announcement comes in the backdrop of the company’s attempt to aggressively cash in on a large user base in one of its biggest markets.
India is one of the largest markets for Telegram. According to analytics firm data.ai., the platform has amassed over 120 million monthly active users in the country.
Telegram is reportedly sending a message to users in India where it says that the subscription now costs customers ₹179 Indian, down from ₹469 earlier. For comparison, the app’s monthly subscription costs between $4.99 to $6 in every other market. The new prices are visible in the settings section of the app.
Recently, Telegram has announced a host of new features for its users. The social messaging app has introduced features like Status emoji, Infinite reactions, improved login flow and others. Some of these features are available for all users, while some are available for Premium members only. Telegram Premium users will now be able to add animated emoji status on the app. This custom status will replace the Premium Badge in the chat list, in profile and in groups. Premium users will be able to choose from the seven standard statuses that change their color to match different Telegram themes – or choose from an infinite number of custom emoji. The company has redesigned the reaction panel, making it expandable. The app will also show reactions that a user frequently uses at the top. Premium Telegram Premium users can pick reactions from an infinite selection of custom emoji. Users can attach up to 3 reactions per message. These changes to reactions are currently available in groups and 1-on-1 chats.
Telegram has also improved login flow. The encrypted platform will now send login codes through email addresses to the users who log out and log in frequently. Users can also Sign in with Apple or Sign in with Google.
