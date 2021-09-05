Users now have the flexibility of scrolling through the channels followed without getting back to the chat list. If the chat list has been organized with Folders or Archived Chats, the app will follow the structure set up by users: channels in the current folder, then within each folder, then those left in All Chats and the Archive. Users can now simply open a channel from one folder to read them all without getting distracted by the chats of other folder.

