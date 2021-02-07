Telegram was the most downloaded non-gaming app in the world in January: Report

Telegram got a major boost in terms of new users in the month of January after WhatsApp , the current dominating messaging platform received a lot of criticism for introducing new privacy policy. While the Facebook-owned platform delayed the deadline for new privacy policy to set in till May 15, other applications such as Telegram and Signal have gained traction in the first month of 2021.

A recent analysis by Sensor Tower, a provider of market intelligence and insights for the global app economy, suggests that Telegram was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for January 2021 with more than 63 million installs. Compared to last year’s figures of January 2020, the app has registered 3.8 times more downloads this year. India registered the maximum number of Telegram installs at 24%, followed by Indonesia at 10%.

TikTok was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with close to 62 million installs. The countries with the largest number of TikTok installs were from Douyin in China at 17%, followed by the United States at 10%. Signal, Facebook, and WhatsApp rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month. In terms of overall downloads, Telegram made a jump from the ninth position in the month of December to the first position.

WhatsApp slipped from the third position in terms of overall downloads to the fifth position in the month of January. Another instant messaging app that made substantial progress at the cost of WhatsApp’s rankings was Signal. The application managed to capture the third rank in terms of overall downloads in the month of January, only after Telegram and TikTok.

