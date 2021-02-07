Telegram was the most downloaded non-gaming app in the world in January: Report

TikTok was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with close to 62 million installs. The countries with the largest number of TikTok installs were from Douyin in China at 17%, followed by the United States at 10%. Signal, Facebook, and WhatsApp rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month. In terms of overall downloads, Telegram made a jump from the ninth position in the month of December to the first position.