Telegram’s new year gift: Adds spoiler formatting to hide text in media

Social media platform Telegram has announced a host of new features for its users. These include new ways to save space on your device, new drawing tools, suggested profile pictures, and more. Some of these features are available to Android users, while some are available for iOS users. Here we take a look at all the feature announced
Social media platform Telegram has announced a host of new features for its users. These include new ways to save space on your device, new drawing tools, suggested profile pictures, and more. Some of these features are available to Android users, while some are available for iOS users. Here we take a look at all the feature announced
One major rolled out to Telegram is the spoiler formatting which allows users to hide text in photos and videos. Users can now cover photos and videos with a shimmering layer that blurs the image. To do so, go to the attachment menu, select one or more items, and then tap Menu and choose 'Hide with Spoiler'.
One major rolled out to Telegram is the spoiler formatting which allows users to hide text in photos and videos. Users can now cover photos and videos with a shimmering layer that blurs the image. To do so, go to the attachment menu, select one or more items, and then tap Menu and choose 'Hide with Spoiler'.
Another feature is the zero storage usage which means users can remove media and documents from their phone's storage and re-download them from Telegram cloud at any time. “For years, users could set a maximum cache size or auto-remove unused items after a period of time," the company said.
Another feature is the zero storage usage which means users can remove media and documents from their phone's storage and re-download them from Telegram cloud at any time. “For years, users could set a maximum cache size or auto-remove unused items after a period of time," the company said.
With this update, users will be able to add separate auto-remove settings for cached media from Private Chats, Groups, and Channels – with exceptions for specific chats. Telegram has now reduced the time it takes the app to calculate cache size on iOS.
With this update, users will be able to add separate auto-remove settings for cached media from Private Chats, Groups, and Channels – with exceptions for specific chats. Telegram has now reduced the time it takes the app to calculate cache size on iOS.
Telegram’s media editor has a new blur tool to redact sensitive data (or photobombers) – and 5 high-precision ways to choose colors, including the Eyedropper tool. Users can now change size, font and background of the photo and video when adding text to them. To add shapes like rectangles, circles, arrows, stars, and chat bubbles, tap the “+" button.
Telegram’s media editor has a new blur tool to redact sensitive data (or photobombers) – and 5 high-precision ways to choose colors, including the Eyedropper tool. Users can now change size, font and background of the photo and video when adding text to them. To add shapes like rectangles, circles, arrows, stars, and chat bubbles, tap the “+" button.
One interesting feature coming to Telegram is the ability to choose a profile picture for contacts that only you will see. To set a profile picture, open a contact's Profile > Edit, then choose 'Set Photo for…' or 'Suggest Photo for…'.
One interesting feature coming to Telegram is the ability to choose a profile picture for contacts that only you will see. To set a profile picture, open a contact's Profile > Edit, then choose 'Set Photo for…' or 'Suggest Photo for…'.
In addition, users can now opt for a public picture for users whom they wish not to share their current profile photos with. The update also lets users set visibility to 'Nobody' and add some users or groups as exceptions. These settings are available in Settings > Privacy and Security > Profile Photo.