The ‘everything app’ delusion

On top of this was the high concentration of market power in the hands of just a few internet companies, including Tencent and Alibaba. This has been somewhat reversed by the tech crackdown of the past couple of years; but for a long time these companies were scooping up minority or controlling stakes in virtually every promising internet venture in China. These partners helped WeChat provide a steady stream of services and offerings, while access to rivals’ services from within the app was blocked. Many in Asia have tried to follow suit, including South Korea’s Kakao, Japan’s Line or Grab in Southeast Asia, though never with the same level of dominance.