These are the best Apple App Store apps and games of 2022

These are the best Apple App Store apps and games of 2022

1 min read . 12:40 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Neha Saini
2022 App Store Awards list of winners consist of 16 apps and games.

  • Social media platform app BeReal bagged the title of iPhone App of the Year. iPhone Game of the Year on the other hand is the Apex Legends Mobile, from Electronic Arts.

Apple has announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards. This year's list of winners consist of 16 apps and games. Announcing the winners, Apple said that these apps and games represent a diverse community of developers from around the world whose apps and games were selected by Apple’s global App Store editorial team for delivering exceptional experiences and making a profound cultural impact.

Social media platform app BeReal bagged the title of iPhone App of the Year. Similarly, GoodNotes 5, from Time Base Technology Limited is awarded as the iPad App of the Year. iPhone Game of the Year on the other hand is the Apex Legends Mobile, from Electronic Arts.

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook in a statement said “This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives."

“From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives", he added.

Here’s the full list of winners

Apps

- iPhone App of the Year: BeReal, from BeReal.

- iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5, from Time Base Technology Limited.

- Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10, from Synium Software GmbH.

- Apple TV App of the Year: ViX, from TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc.

- Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentler Streak, from Gentler Stories LLC.

Games

- iPhone Game of the Year: Apex Legends Mobile, from Electronic Arts.

- iPad Game of the Year: Moncage, from X.D. Network Inc.

- Mac Game of the Year: Inscryption, from Devolver.

- Apple TV Game of the Year: El Hijo, from HandyGames.

- Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Wylde Flowers, from Studio Drydock Pty Ltd.

- China Game of the Year: League of Legends Esports Manager, from Shenzhen Tencent Tianyou Technology Ltd.

In addition to recognizing the best apps and games on Apple devices, Apple’s App Store editors selected five Cultural Impact winners that have made a lasting impact on people’s lives and influenced culture. The company awarded How We Feel, Dot’s Home, Locket Widget, Waterllama and Inua - A Story in Ice and Time as the Cultural Impact winners.

