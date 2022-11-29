These are the best Apple App Store apps and games of 2022

Apple has announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards. This year's list of winners consist of 16 apps and games. Announcing the winners, Apple said that these apps and games represent a diverse community of developers from around the world whose apps and games were selected by Apple’s global App Store editorial team for delivering exceptional experiences and making a profound cultural impact.
Apple has announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards. This year's list of winners consist of 16 apps and games. Announcing the winners, Apple said that these apps and games represent a diverse community of developers from around the world whose apps and games were selected by Apple’s global App Store editorial team for delivering exceptional experiences and making a profound cultural impact.
Social media platform app BeReal bagged the title of iPhone App of the Year. Similarly, GoodNotes 5, from Time Base Technology Limited is awarded as the iPad App of the Year. iPhone Game of the Year on the other hand is the Apex Legends Mobile, from Electronic Arts.
Social media platform app BeReal bagged the title of iPhone App of the Year. Similarly, GoodNotes 5, from Time Base Technology Limited is awarded as the iPad App of the Year. iPhone Game of the Year on the other hand is the Apex Legends Mobile, from Electronic Arts.
Apple’s CEO Tim Cook in a statement said “This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives."
Apple’s CEO Tim Cook in a statement said “This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives."
“From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives", he added.
“From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives", he added.
Here’s the full list of winners
Here’s the full list of winners
- iPhone App of the Year: BeReal, from BeReal.
- iPhone App of the Year: BeReal, from BeReal.
- iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5, from Time Base Technology Limited.