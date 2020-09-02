These Made in India social apps capturing void created by TikTok ban

The new feature will allow the users of the app to record multiple short clips directly on the app and upload the same as one video. If the video is less than 15 seconds, then it can be directly uploaded on the app without going to the mobile gallery. However, if the user has a video longer than 15 seconds then it will need to be uploaded from the gallery of the phone. Currently, the feature is limited for some selected Android and iOS users. Apart from the new initiative, YouTube already allows its users to upload the short videos in the form of YouTube stories on the platform which is also known as Youtube Reels.