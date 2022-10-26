These new LinkedIn features will help spot fake profiles

LinkedIn has announced a host of new features for its users that will help them spot fake profiles on the platform. It will now offer authentication and verification of accounts "promote trust on a platform that is often key to job searching and making professional connections". One of the features is dubbed as ‘About this profile'. It will offer more insights into user’s profiles on LinkedIn. About this profile will include information like when a profile was created and last updated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}