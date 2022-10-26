These new LinkedIn features will help spot fake profiles

LinkedIn has announced a host of new features for its users that will help them spot fake profiles on the platform. It will now offer authentication and verification of accounts "promote trust on a platform that is often key to job searching and making professional connections". One of the features is dubbed as ‘About this profile'. It will offer more insights into user’s profiles on LinkedIn. About this profile will include information like when a profile was created and last updated.
This additional information will give extra context about the profile and will help users decide whether they want to connect with the user or not. For example, if a profile is recently created and has potential red flags like unusual work experience, users will have more clarity to proceed with caution.
LinkedIn says that it will initially roll out the verification feature to a limited number of users to select companies. The release will have a wider reach in the coming months. While the ‘About this profile’ will be rolled out to users around the world in the coming weeks. Once the feature is available, users can head to a LinkedIn profile, tap on three dots and then tap on ‘About this profile’ option.
In addition, the social media platform for professionals will also alert users in case a message they received seems suspicious. One such sign of a suspicious profile will be if the user invites to connect on other social media platforms such as Facebook or WhatsApp. Or they ask for the user's personal information.
According to LinkedIn’s latest transparency report, the company has removed 96% of fake accounts using automated defenses. In the second half of 2021, it removed 11.9 million fake accounts at registration and another 4.4 million before they were ever reported by other users.