Apple iPhone users may start seeing ads on their devices soon, beginning with Apple Maps. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple could start showing ads in the Maps app by 2023. In his latest weekly newsletter, Gurman wrote, “I believe the engineering work is already underway to launch search ads in the Apple Maps app, and we should begin to see it be implemented sometime next year."

The report says that ads in Apple Maps will not show like the traditional banner ads that we see on websites. They will be more like paid search results which a restaurant or a business will pay for to appear near the top of the results when a user searches in the Maps. A similar search advertising model is already adopted by apps like Google Maps and others.

Apple already shows similar search ads in the App Store where developers pay to have their app promoted on the search page. Apple News also shows banner ads but that it is a paid subscription service available in a select few countries.

Gurman previously reported that the Cupertino-based company is planning to increase its annual revenue. In the Power On newsletter, he said that Apple VP Advertising Platforms Todd Teresi aims to generate advertising revenue into ‘double digits’, up from about $4 billion-per-year currently.

In another news, Apple has extended free service repair for two iPhones of the series- Apple iPhone 12 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro. At present, the Cupertino-based company offers two years of free service from the sale date for both these iPhones. Now, this has been extended to three years.

To recall, Apple announced a service program for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in 2021. The program addresses an issue causing some iPhone 12 devices to experience sound issues. Apple then said that a "very small percentage" of ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro models may be experiencing sound problems because of a component that can fail on the receiver module. As per the company, affected iPhones were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.