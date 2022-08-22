This Apple app may start showing ads starting next year2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 09:47 AM IST
- Ads in Apple Maps will not show like the traditional banner ads that we see on websites. They will be more like paid search results
Apple iPhone users may start seeing ads on their devices soon, beginning with Apple Maps. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple could start showing ads in the Maps app by 2023. In his latest weekly newsletter, Gurman wrote, “I believe the engineering work is already underway to launch search ads in the Apple Maps app, and we should begin to see it be implemented sometime next year."