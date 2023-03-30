This Bengaluru company is ‘gifting’ ChatGPT Plus subscription to its employees2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 05:52 PM IST
ChatGPT Plus subscription was introduced in India earlier this month. The subscription plan costs $20 per month.
Amid fears that OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot – ChatGPT may take on human jobs, a Bengaluru based company is gifting ChatGPT subscriptions to its employees to boost productivity. Vashistha Iyer, chief operating officer at investing firm Capitalmind recently shared a post on Twitter where he said that the company is reimbursing its employees for ChatGPT Plus subscriptions.
