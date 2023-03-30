Amid fears that OpenAI’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot – ChatGPT may take on human jobs, a Bengaluru based company is gifting ChatGPT subscriptions to its employees to boost productivity. Vashistha Iyer, chief operating officer at investing firm Capitalmind recently shared a post on Twitter where he said that the company is reimbursing its employees for ChatGPT Plus subscriptions .

ChatGPT Plus subscription was introduced in India earlier this month. The subscription plan costs $20 per month. Benefits include general access to ChatGPT, even during peak times. ChatGPT Plus subscribers will also see faster response times and get priority access to new features and improvements, including the latest GPT-4 version.

In his Twitter post, Iyer says that ChatGPT is a 5x productivity booster.

“This week, we offered to reimburse everyone at @capitalmind_in for ChatGPT Plus subscriptions. It’s already a 5x productivity booster across the board. Going from a hunch to a complex analysis otherwise impossible without code is now accessible to everyone. Most junior analyst roles will soon be obsolete in progressive firms. Newcomers will have to learn to leverage AI and build expertise in their fields. There will be no room for mediocrity," his post reads.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT has got plugin support, giving the AI bot access to the internet. This means OpenAI's chatbot and by far the most talked about invention now has access to a plethora of possibilities. From looking up your dinner menu to ordering the missing ingredients, from recommending a restaurant based on your choices to booking a table in the best option available, ChatGPT can now do anything, well almost anything! Earlier ChatGPT could only access information that had been previously fed into the Artificial Intelligence tool by the creators. However, connecting it to the internet, now allows the AI tool to access a profusion of knowledge tanks like research articles, news articles et al.