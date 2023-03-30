This Bengaluru company is ‘gifting’ ChatGPT Plus subscription to its employees

Meanwhile, ChatGPT has got plugin support, giving the AI bot access to the internet. This means OpenAI's chatbot and by far the most talked about invention now has access to a plethora of possibilities. From looking up your dinner menu to ordering the missing ingredients, from recommending a restaurant based on your choices to booking a table in the best option available, ChatGPT can now do anything, well almost anything! Earlier ChatGPT could only access information that had been previously fed into the Artificial Intelligence tool by the creators. However, connecting it to the internet, now allows the AI tool to access a profusion of knowledge tanks like research articles, news articles et al.