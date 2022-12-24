This bug creates random events at Google Calendar: Here's how to avoid it

Google Calendar users have recently spotted some bugs in the application, as per a report. The report cites that due to this unknown bug, the application is creating random events based on emails received in the user’s Gmail inbox. Several users on Twitter have reported the issue and shared the screenshots of their Calendar creating random events.
Google Calendar users have recently spotted some bugs in the application, as per a report. The report cites that due to this unknown bug, the application is creating random events based on emails received in the user’s Gmail inbox. Several users on Twitter have reported the issue and shared the screenshots of their Calendar creating random events.
As per a report by 9to5Google, the Google Calendar app has been malfunctioning and displaying random events which seems to be triggered by the emails present in the inbox of the users. This report adds that both iOS and Android are witnessing the issue.
As per a report by 9to5Google, the Google Calendar app has been malfunctioning and displaying random events which seems to be triggered by the emails present in the inbox of the users. This report adds that both iOS and Android are witnessing the issue.
Notably, in case users want to avoid any sort of glitch in the app, then they can proceed to Settings>Events>Turn off Automatically add events from Gmail to my calendar. This will stop the app from managing actual events from Gmail and provide time to time reminders regarding the same.
Notably, in case users want to avoid any sort of glitch in the app, then they can proceed to Settings>Events>Turn off Automatically add events from Gmail to my calendar. This will stop the app from managing actual events from Gmail and provide time to time reminders regarding the same.
Meanwhile, Google recently organised its Google for India event where the company made new announcements in the field of AI and more. At the event, Google also announced that it is working on ways to identify and decipher hand written prescriptions by doctors.
Meanwhile, Google recently organised its Google for India event where the company made new announcements in the field of AI and more. At the event, Google also announced that it is working on ways to identify and decipher hand written prescriptions by doctors.
“We’ve started working on the complex process of identifying what’s written on medical prescriptions by building an assistive model to digitise it, using AI, for medical healthcare professionals," the company said in a statement.
“We’ve started working on the complex process of identifying what’s written on medical prescriptions by building an assistive model to digitise it, using AI, for medical healthcare professionals," the company said in a statement.
The feature is currently a research prototype and is not ready for the public yet. Demonstrated by a Google executive during the event, once rolled out, the will allow users to either take pictures of the prescription or upload it from their photo library. The image will then be processed and point out the medicines mentioned in the prescription.
The feature is currently a research prototype and is not ready for the public yet. Demonstrated by a Google executive during the event, once rolled out, the will allow users to either take pictures of the prescription or upload it from their photo library. The image will then be processed and point out the medicines mentioned in the prescription.
“This will act as an assistive technology for digitizing handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists, however no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology," the company said in a statement.
“This will act as an assistive technology for digitizing handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop such as pharmacists, however no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology," the company said in a statement.
At the event, Google has announced that it is also planning to introduce a Multisearch feature for Search. It will allow the users to take pictures or screenshots and put text to their query for easy searching.