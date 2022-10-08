This cloned WhatsApp may be spying on Indian users: Report

WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging apps globally, including India with over 390 million. Cybersecurity research firm ESET has released its latest threat report – T2 2022 Threat Report, according to which, GB WhatsApp – a cloned, third-party unofficial version of WhatsApp is spying on user’s chats in India. This cloned app is not available on Google Play Store though and is therefore available for download through websites only. In absence of any security checks, multiple versions of the app are available that are riddled with malware.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}