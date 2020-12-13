This iPhone technology may make a comeback in next generation of Apple phones

Apple is popular for taking radical decisions when it comes to excluding some popular technology such as removing the headphone jack as well as an industry favourite Touch ID. The Apple iPhone SE (2nd generation) was the last phone that came with a Touch ID. However, the design language of the phone can be considered to be dated. Now a new report suggests that Apple may bring back the popular Touch ID.

Apple is popular for taking radical decisions when it comes to excluding some popular technology such as removing the headphone jack as well as an industry favourite Touch ID. The Apple iPhone SE (2nd generation) was the last phone that came with a Touch ID. However, the design language of the phone can be considered to be dated. Now a new report suggests that Apple may bring back the popular Touch ID.

Folks at MacRumours spotted a new survey that hints at what Apple may be planning with the new iPhone 13. The survey asked the users questions about the existing biometric authentication feature FaceID. The questions revolved around what iPhone users have been experiencing with the feature.

Folks at MacRumours spotted a new survey that hints at what Apple may be planning with the new iPhone 13. The survey asked the users questions about the existing biometric authentication feature FaceID. The questions revolved around what iPhone users have been experiencing with the feature. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The questionnaire asked if the user had any security or privacy concerns or if they didn’t like lifting up their phone to use the Face ID. The survey also asked for real-life face recognition issues in low light, extreme angles or while wearing sunglasses. One of the options hints that Apple might at least be considering bringing back Touch ID as survey asked the users if they preferred it over Face ID.

While this is no concrete proof that Apple will be bringing back the Touch ID on the upcoming iPhone 13, it does fall in line with some previous reports that suggested the same. A popular tipster John Presser recently revealed that Apple might bring back the TouchID but not in the same way as before.

The company is expected to introduce the feature by using in-display fingerprint sensors. Many Android smartphones have been incorporating this technology to skip a dedicated sensor on the back panel. Another option that Apple might go for is the side-mounted Touch ID, this is also a plausible option for the tech company as it has already been executed in the new Apple iPad Air/