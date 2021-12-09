Australian cricketer Pat Cummins' tweet about his donation to COVID-19 relief efforts in India was the most "Retweeted Tweet of the year", while Virat Kohli's tweet announcing the birth of his daughter was the most liked on the microblogging platform in India this year.

Most Retweeted Tweet: Pat Cummins’ (@patcummins30) Tweet about his donation to COVID relief in India

As the second COVID-19 wave hit India, people from across the world came forward to support the country. Among them was Australian cricketer Pat Cummins (@patcummins30), who made a donation towards COVID relief in India, and took to Twitter to encourage others to do the same. The generosity of the Tweet received gratitude from people all over the country, making this the most Retweeted Tweet in India in 2021.

This Tweet was also the most Quote Tweeted this year.

Most Liked Tweet:

Virat Kohli’s (@imVkohli) Tweet announcing the birth of his daughter

Earlier this year, cricketer Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) welcomed their first child. Kohli’s Tweet announcing the arrival of their daughter was ecstatically received by the couple’s fans, and all of India, making it the most Liked Tweet of 2021. Last year, Virat Kohli’s (@imVkohli) Tweet announcing Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy became the ‘Most Liked Tweet of 2020’.

Most Retweeted Tweet in Business:

Ratan Tata’s (@RNTata2000) Tweet celebrating Tata Son’s Air India win

This October, the Tata Group welcomed back Air India into its fold - after nearly seventy years of the airlines being state-owned. Expressing his delight at the development, Ratan Tata (@RNTata2000), Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tweeted a heartfelt note saying, “Welcome back, Air India", with an iconic picture of the early Air India planes. Just like the news, the Tweet generated conversations on Twitter, becoming the most Retweeted Tweet in business.

Welcome back, Air India 🛬🏠 pic.twitter.com/euIREDIzkV — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 8, 2021

This Tweet was also the most Liked Tweet in business this year.

#Covid19, #FarmersProtest, #TeamIndia, #Tokyo2020, #IPL2021, #IndVEng, #Diwali, #Master (movie), #Bitcoin and #PermissionToDance (song by South Korean boy band BTS) were the most used hashtags on the platform during the year, according to Twitter's '#OnlyOnTwitter: Golden Tweets of 2021' report.

The report analysed the number of Retweets/Likes by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 - November 15, 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.