This is when iOS users will get picture-in-picture mode for WhatsApp video calls

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an extreme version of its disappearing feature. According to a report by Mashable, WABetaInfo suggests that the extreme version of disappearing messages will be a message that can only be viewed once before it disappears, both for the sender and the recipient. The new feature can be found in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.22.25.20. Reportedly, once a user sends such a message, the recipient cannot share or forward the message.

