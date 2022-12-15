This is when iOS users will get picture-in-picture mode for WhatsApp video calls

Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced several new features to improve calling on the platform. These include call links, 32-person calls, colour waveforms, ability to message/mute participants and more. Earlier this month, it was reported that WhatsApp is working on picture-in-picture mode for video calls. Now, the company has confirmed the upcoming feature for Apple iPhone users.
In a blog post, WhatsApp said that picture-in-picture on iOS is currently in beta testing. The feature will be rolling out to the users in 2023. It allows users to multitask and use other apps when in a WhatsApp video call.
“Now in beta testing and rolling out in 2023, easily multitask while on a call thanks to a minimized in-call video screen", said WhatsApp in the blog post.
According to a WaBetaInfo report, beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.79 update from the TestFlight app can see the picture-in-picture mode for video calls. The report said that the feature is currently working on at least iOS 16.1 and later. So, it may be one of the features supported by the update that brings the official support for iOS 16.
In a related news, the instant messaging platform is rolling out three new large animated heart emojis for beta testing. As per a report, the instant messaging app has implemented the feature with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.8.