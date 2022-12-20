This new WhatsApp feature can save you from future embarrassment; here's how

This new WhatsApp feature can save you from future embarrassment; here's how2 min read . 06:43 AM IST
Everyone will surely relate to this. You send a message to a wrong person or group and when you try to delete it, in that panic situation you accidently click on ‘Delete for me’ instead of ‘Delete for everyone,’ which brings a series of embarrassment.
But now, WhatsApp has now rolled out a new feature which enables person to UNDO the accidentally pressed on ‘Delete for me’ instead of 'Delete for Everyone'.
WhatsApp recently announced that it launched a new feature called 'accidental delete', which initiates a 5-second window for users to reverse their action of deleting the message for themselves and subsequently, delete it for everyone.
This new feature would be available on both iPhones and Android devices. According to a US-based tech portal TechCrunch report, the feature works in both individual and group chats.
The feature was beta tested on some Android and iOS users in August, as per TechCrunch citing WABetaInfo.
In 2017, the messaging platform introduced the 'Delete for Everyone' option so users could retract a message from all participants of a conversation in case they sent it by mistake. Initially the roll out was limited to just 7 minutes, it was increased to 60 hours in August this year.
Meanwhile, as per a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp users would have the option to keep a disappearing message. This will prevent the disappearing message from expiration. Notably, the Android users of WhatsApp should note that this feature is still under process and not ready to be released to beta users. This feature will be accessible to Android users first with the WhatsApp beta 2.23.2.11 update but it is not confirmed whether it will be accessible to iOS users or not.
The platform had also introduced several new features to improve calling on the platform. These include call links, 32-person calls, colour waveforms, ability to message/mute participants and more. Earlier this month, it was reported that WhatsApp is working on picture-in-picture mode for video calls. Now, the company has confirmed the upcoming feature for Apple iPhone users.
In a blog post, WhatsApp said that picture-in-picture on iOS is currently in beta testing. The feature will be rolling out to the users in 2023. It allows users to multitask and use other apps when in a WhatsApp video call.
(With inputs from ANI)