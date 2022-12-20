This new WhatsApp feature can save you from future embarrassment; here's how

Meanwhile, as per a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp users would have the option to keep a disappearing message. This will prevent the disappearing message from expiration. Notably, the Android users of WhatsApp should note that this feature is still under process and not ready to be released to beta users. This feature will be accessible to Android users first with the WhatsApp beta 2.23.2.11 update but it is not confirmed whether it will be accessible to iOS users or not.