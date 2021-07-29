WhatsApp recently unveiled a new feature in Archived messages for people who use the function. The new update has made the feature even more useful considering that the user has complete control over how Archived chats function.

Archived chat allows you to hide an individual or group chat from your chats list to better organize your conversations. If a user is part of a group chat that they want to hide but don’t want to leave, archived chats is the perfect solution. Archiving a chat doesn’t delete and it can be unarchived at any given time.

Here’s how you can archive a chat or group:

Android

On the chat list, tap and hold the chat or group you want to archive. There will be an archive button which is the icon of a box with a downwards facing arrow. You just have to tap on it to archive the chat.

iPhone

In case of an iPhone, you will have to swipe left on the chat or group you want to archive and then just tap on Archive.

WhatsApp Web

For web and desktop, you will have to right click over the individual or group chat you want to archive, then click on Archive chat.

In order to unarchive a chat or group you will have to search for the contact name or group subject. The user will then have to follow the similar process (long press on Android, swipe on iPhone and right click on Web and desktop) to unarchive the chat.

Recent Update introduced to the feature

WhatsApp is rolling out new settings for archived chats which will give the user more control over their inbox and more ways to organise the Archived Chats folder.

According to a statement from WhatsApp, many users have been demanding that archived messages should stay tucked away in the Archived Chats folder, instead of moving back into the main chat list when a new message arrives. Now, users will have the choice to keep archived chats tucked away at all times.

