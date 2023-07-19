Meta, the parent company of Threads, recently released the second update for iOS users of its popular microblogging app. This latest update introduces a range of new features and addresses various issues that were present in the previous version. Cameron Roth, the developer behind Threads, has provided insights into the deployment of this update.

The decision to release these improvements comes in response to a noticeable decline in the app's daily active user count, which was attributed to the absence of crucial features available on competing platforms.

In a recent post on the microblogging platform, Threads developer Cameron Roth unveiled the forthcoming update for Threads, which is now being rolled out to users. The update is set to bring a host of exciting new features, such as the capability to translate text, the inclusion of a Follows tab within the Activity feed, and the option to subscribe to unfollowed users, among other enhancements.

View Full Image Latest updates in Threads for iOS (Cameron Roth )

Notably, the addition of the Follows tab will empower users to easily keep track of accounts that have recently started following them. These updates aim to enhance the user experience and address the demands of the Threads community.

In addition, the update includes a new feature that allows users to receive notifications from accounts they don't follow. Moreover, users now have the option to follow accounts directly from their followers list. The platform also introduces tappable reposter labels. Furthermore, the update addresses several bugs and optimizes the binary size for improved user experience.

According to Roth, users might have to restart the app or be patient until the end of the day to access the latest update. The update is being distributed through server-delivered flags.

Meanwhile, according to various data reports, Threads had approximately 49 million daily active users (DAU) when it first launched in early July. However, by the end of the second week, this number dropped by half to 23 million DAU. Data analysts like SensorTower have also observed a significant decrease in the number of users logging into Threads after using it for a week.

New apps often generate a lot of interest, and Threads was no exception. Instagram played a significant role in promoting the app, which conveniently utilizes users' existing account credentials, eliminating the need for a new account.