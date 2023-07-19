Threads app releases second update for iOS. Details on new features and what's fixed…1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Meta, the parent company of Threads, has released a new update for the microblogging app, adding features like a Follows tab and the ability to receive notifications from accounts users don't follow.
Meta, the parent company of Threads, recently released the second update for iOS users of its popular microblogging app. This latest update introduces a range of new features and addresses various issues that were present in the previous version. Cameron Roth, the developer behind Threads, has provided insights into the deployment of this update.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×