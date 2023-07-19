In a recent post on the microblogging platform, Threads developer Cameron Roth unveiled the forthcoming update for Threads, which is now being rolled out to users. The update is set to bring a host of exciting new features, such as the capability to translate text, the inclusion of a Follows tab within the Activity feed, and the option to subscribe to unfollowed users, among other enhancements.

