Threads may get Twitter-like direct message feature: Report

Threads, Meta's social media platform, is reportedly planning to introduce a feature that resembles Twitter 's Direct Messaging (DMs). This feature will allow users to privately send messages within the same platform. Initially, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri stated that this feature would not be implemented in Threads in the near future. However, a leaked internal memo from Instagram, shared by Business Insider, suggests that DMs will be "coming soon" to Threads.

The memo also hinted at the addition of other features to Threads. Social media analyst Matt Navarra further confirmed this by sharing a portion of the document on Twitter. However, an official timeline for the release of these features on the platform is yet to be announced by the company, as per the report.

The introduction of DMs on Threads will enable users to engage in private conversations about sensitive topics they prefer not to discuss publicly. Previously, Threads users had to switch to different apps for such private discussions. It appears that users are not opting for Meta's other apps like Messenger or Instagram to fulfill this need.

In a recent thread on Threads, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his thoughts on the platform's future direction. Zuckerberg expressed his optimism about how the Threads community is coming together, acknowledging that it is still in its early stages. He mentioned that the initial growth of Threads has been exceptional, with tens of millions of people returning to the platform daily. This indicates a positive trajectory for Threads, surpassing their expectations.

Zuckerberg emphasized the next important step for Threads, which is to ensure that millions of users continue to engage with the platform on a daily basis. He highlighted the importance of improving the basics and user retention, acknowledging that it will take time to stabilize. Once these foundational aspects are solidified, the focus will shift to growing the community.

Threads app is available for both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Users can share posts with up to 500 characters and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.