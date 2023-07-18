Threads may get Twitter-like direct message feature: Report

Threads may get Twitter-like direct message feature: Report2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Meta's social media platform Threads is reportedly planning to introduce a feature similar to Twitter's DMs, allowing users to privately send messages within the platform. An internal memo leaked from Instagram suggests that DMs will be 'coming soon' to Threads, along with other features.
Threads, Meta's social media platform, is reportedly planning to introduce a feature that resembles Twitter's Direct Messaging (DMs). This feature will allow users to privately send messages within the same platform. Initially, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri stated that this feature would not be implemented in Threads in the near future. However, a leaked internal memo from Instagram, shared by Business Insider, suggests that DMs will be "coming soon" to Threads.
