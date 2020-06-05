Mitron, an app that was aggressively touted as a viable alternative for Chinese company Bytedance-owned TikTok has made it back on the market. Just days after Google removed the application from its Android app store, it seems to have made a comeback.

The app has re-surfaced on in the search results with a rating of 3.9 stars and over 50 lakh downloads. The latest update was released on 3 June. In the update log of the app, the developer has claimed that they have made UX changes, fixed bugs and crashes as well as resolved video upload issue.

In an earlier statement, Google claimed, “We have an established process of working with developers to help them fix issues and resubmit their apps. We’ve given this developer some guidance and once they’ve addressed the issue the app can go back up on Play." Mitron app developer seems to have addressed the issues pointed out by Google.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra Cyber Cell had released an advisory against the app. The state authority asked people who had downloaded the app prior to its removal from Play Store to uninstall it due to security issues. It’s still not clear if Mitron app developers have fixed those particular pain points.

Within the advisory, the cyber cell claimed that the app was a re-packaged version of a Pakistani Tik Tok rip off Tic Tic. With its return on Google Play Store it is yet to be seen if all the issues with the app have been dealt with thoroughly.

Applications like Mitron and Remove China Apps gained a lot of popularity due to the growing sentiment against Chinese goods in the country, both hardware and software. Both apps had garnered over 50 lakh downloads within weeks of their launch. While Mitron made it back, Remove China Apps is still de-listed from Google Play Store at the time this article being published.

