TikTok alternative Bolo Indya to raise up to Rs51 crore

India’s ban on TikTok left a vacuum in short form video space and several domestic platforms have been competing with each other to become the new home of the 200 million odd TikTok users in the country. While the likes of Josh and Moj have been the most successful of the lot, in terms of user bases and have raised large funding, industry experts have said brands engagement on majority of Indian platforms is nowhere near TikTok as many brands are still sceptical about associating with them.