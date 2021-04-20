A proposal to settle privacy lawsuits with the video app TikTok might give users enough compensation to buy a cup of coffee—and that’s just not good enough, a lawyer representing an objector to the accord told a judge.

Those supporting the $92 million settlement justify it by referring to deals reached more than a decade ago, the lawyer, Ryan Andrews, said at a hearing on Monday. Andrews is a partner at Edelson PC, which represented plaintiffs in a class-action biometric privacy suit that cost Facebook $650 million and saw 22% of class members, or 1.6 million Facebook users, file compensation claims.

“At even half the claims rate as the Facebook deal, most class members will get $6 which is barely enough to purchase a coffee at Starbucks," Andrews said. “If they have a 5% claims rate, which is highly probable here, many class members will maybe get enough to buy lunch."

In-fighting among attorneys and objections from TikTok users have delayed the approval process of the proposed deal that TikTok agreed to last year. TikTok told the judge in a filing earlier this month that the agreement was “hastily drawn up" as it was forced to bend under political pressure as the Trump administration threatened to shut down the app in the US.

TikTok was accused of illegally recording facial scans of users and disclosing private data to third parties. The video app faced potential damages under an Illinois biometric privacy law of as much as $5,000 for each time an online scan was collected without consent.

Users in Illinois would be entitled to greater compensation because they brought their claims under state privacy law.

