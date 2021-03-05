This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
TikTok leases new London office following UK-China tech spat
1 min read.08:08 PM ISTBloomberg
TikTok, the social media company owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., has agreed to lease a new London office building months after a spat between the U.K. and China threatened to derail its expansion
The firm has signed a 15-year lease for the 88,500 square foot (8,200 square meters) Kaleidoscope building in Farringdon, according to a statement from developer Helical Plc. The property was built above London’s still unfinished Crossrail train line and boasts a 5,000 square foot roof terrace.
Tensions over the U.K.’s decision to limit the use of Huawei Technologies Co. products in the country’s 5G infrastructure prompted TikTok to end talks for a global headquarters in Britain, the Sunday Times said in July. A U.K. government review into the social media company was likely to impose some restrictions on its activities but stop short of labeling it a similar threat to Huawei, Bloomberg reported in August.
A TikTok spokesman declined to comment further on the office lease. The company is still looking for a larger office in Dublin, Bloomberg reported last month.
