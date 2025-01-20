TikTok resumes operations for 170 million US users after Donald Trump promises to delay a federal law ban. He plans to issue an executive order to extend compliance time and protect national security, ensuring no liability for companies aiding TikTok's continued access.

TikTok is back up and running for its 170 million users in the US after Donald Trump promised to give the app time to comply with a federal law banning it. While the app, owned by ByteDance, was back in use, it was still conspicuously absent from Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order," Trump had written in a post on Truth Social.

“Therefore, my initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the U.S. and whichever purchase we so choose," the incoming President added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Trump had attempted to ban TikTok in the final months of his first term and signed an executive order to do so on 6 August 2020. However, TikTok won an injunction against the order and Joe Biden reversed the order when he took office in January 2021.

Trump, however, has shown a change in stance at least since mid-2023, when he began to downplay the national security and privacy concerns surrounding TikTok. The incoming US president also believes that TikTok has played an important role in helping him connect with American youth, which may have played a role in him promising the app a 90-day extension.

TikTok responds to Donald Trump's announcement: Soon after the post by Trump, TikTok issued a statement announcing that it was in “the process of restoring service." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans," the short video platform added.

Why did TikTok go offline in US? TikTok was complying with a federal law passed last year that gave the company until 19 January 2025 to cut ties with its Chinese owner and sell to a US-based company or face a ban. While TikTok had challenged the law twice, the latest rejection by the Supreme Court meant that it was ultimately facing a ban.

While President-elect Trump has talked about creating a joint venture with a US-based company holding a 50 percent stake, TikTok/ByteDance have not been open to discussions about a sale or merger. According to media reports on Sunday, Perplexity AI has submitted a proposal with ByteDance to create a joint venture to keep the app alive in the US, but what ultimately happens with this bid remains to be seen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}