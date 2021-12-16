TikTok to adjust its algorithm to avoid negative reinforcement

TikTok, owned by Chinese technology giant ByteDance Ltd., serves up content from viral dance videos to short cooking demonstrations and is wildly popular in the U.S., where it shot to fame during the early days of the pandemic when many Americans were locked down at home. Since then, U.S. policy makers and their global counterparts have been scrutinizing TikTok and its peers, particularly Meta Platform Inc.’s Instagram, over data-privacy concerns and the possible psychological damage these platforms may cause to younger users.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}