TikTok to roll out option to create longer videos of up to three minutes

The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's US head office in Culver City. (File photo)
1 min read . 10:05 PM IST Reuters

TikTok currently allows users to record short mobile-friendly videos that can last up to 60 seconds and add special effects as well as soundtracks pulled from a music library

Short-form video app TikTok said on Thursday it will introduce an option over the next few weeks to let users on its platform create longer videos of up to three minutes.

TikTok, which allows users to record short mobile-friendly videos that can last up to 60 seconds and add special effects as well as soundtracks pulled from a music library, has become wildly popular with teenagers in recent years.

"Over the coming weeks, we'll be rolling out the option to create longer videos to everyone on TikTok, giving our global community the flexibility to film, upload and edit videos up to three minutes in length directly within TikTok," the social media company said in a blog post.

The success of TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, has also prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms, with Facebook Inc's Instagram launching short video clips, known as Reels, as well as Snap Inc's Snapchat rolling out "Spotlight" last November.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

