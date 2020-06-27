Bytedance-owned TikTok was recently found to be getting automatic access to user clipboards of Apple iPhone. This was exposed after the launch of the latest iOS version, iOS 14 . The new revelation lead to TikTok’s announcement that they will stop looking at clipboards of Apple iPhone users.

In a report by The Telegraph, TikTok claimed that it would stop "snooping on users' clipboards after iPhone update shows app constantly reads copied text".

TikTok was not the only app that was exposed due to this new security patch launched by Apple. "A security patch from Apple has suddenly exposed just how many smartphone apps are reading users' clipboards every time they are on screen," said the report.

In the beta version of iOS 14, the developers have provided a new feature where a new banner alert lets the users know if an app is pasting from the clipboard. One of the most popular apps that was found looking into data was TikTok and many users took to social media to register their complaints about the flaw

In response to the complaints and allegations, the Chinese company replied, "For TikTok, this was triggered by a feature designed to identify repetitive, spammy behaviour. We have already submitted an updated version of the app to the App Store removing the anti-spam fea ture to eliminate any potential confusion,"

Other popular apps that read the iOS clipboard include AccuWeather, Call of Duty Mobile and even Google News.

The new iOS 14 was launched at the WWDC 2020 and for it is limited to developers. However, this new update will be available as a public beta version next month ahead of the launch later this year. One important security feature included in this new version is that the apps will require permission from user before tracking them.

