TikTok-style YouTube Shorts videos coming to TV: Details

Now, YouTube Shorts videos have a vertical format, while TVs are watched in landscape mode. Watching YouTube Shorts videos on TV means a lot of blank space on the sides. In the blog post, Google revealed how it overcame this design challenge. It considered three UI design concepts – conventional video player, the Jukebox style— where multiple Shorts would fill the screen at the same time or customized design to better fill the blank spaces on either side of the video.