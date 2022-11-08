TikTok-style YouTube Shorts videos coming to TV: Details

TikTok-style YouTube Shorts videos coming to TV: Details2 min read . 09:22 AM IST
- YouTube Shorts videos (60 seconds or less) will be compatible with TV models that are launched in 2019 and later, as well as on newer game consoles.
Google’s owned video platform YouTube is bringing YouTube Shorts to TVs. Announcing via a blog post, the company said that viewers will be able to watch YouTube Shorts videos (60 seconds or less) on the big screen at home. The feature will be compatible with TV models that are launched in 2019 and later, as well as on newer game consoles.
Google’s owned video platform YouTube is bringing YouTube Shorts to TVs. Announcing via a blog post, the company said that viewers will be able to watch YouTube Shorts videos (60 seconds or less) on the big screen at home. The feature will be compatible with TV models that are launched in 2019 and later, as well as on newer game consoles.
Now, YouTube Shorts videos have a vertical format, while TVs are watched in landscape mode. Watching YouTube Shorts videos on TV means a lot of blank space on the sides. In the blog post, Google revealed how it overcame this design challenge. It considered three UI design concepts – conventional video player, the Jukebox style— where multiple Shorts would fill the screen at the same time or customized design to better fill the blank spaces on either side of the video.
Now, YouTube Shorts videos have a vertical format, while TVs are watched in landscape mode. Watching YouTube Shorts videos on TV means a lot of blank space on the sides. In the blog post, Google revealed how it overcame this design challenge. It considered three UI design concepts – conventional video player, the Jukebox style— where multiple Shorts would fill the screen at the same time or customized design to better fill the blank spaces on either side of the video.
The jukebox style was ruled out as it ‘strayed too far from the essence of Shorts, which features one video at a time’, Google says. The customized Shorts experience, its research found, delivers the best of both worlds: a clean design while making the most of the wide screen’s additional space.
The jukebox style was ruled out as it ‘strayed too far from the essence of Shorts, which features one video at a time’, Google says. The customized Shorts experience, its research found, delivers the best of both worlds: a clean design while making the most of the wide screen’s additional space.
“In the design rolling out today, you’ll see a modified version of that “maximal" prototype; we simplified the design of the right side rail, but will be looking to bring in additional functionality in future releases. We believe that this experience balances the fun, quirkiness of Shorts in a way that feels natural for TV" it said.
“In the design rolling out today, you’ll see a modified version of that “maximal" prototype; we simplified the design of the right side rail, but will be looking to bring in additional functionality in future releases. We believe that this experience balances the fun, quirkiness of Shorts in a way that feels natural for TV" it said.
Step 1- Open YouTube app on your TV
Step 1- Open YouTube app on your TV
Step 2- Using your TV remote, navigate to Shorts. Here you will recommended YouTube Shorts videos for you
Step 2- Using your TV remote, navigate to Shorts. Here you will recommended YouTube Shorts videos for you
Step 3- Click on any video of your choice
Step 3- Click on any video of your choice
Step 4- Users can also go to a Creator’s channel and find the “Shorts" tab to watch YouTube Shorts videos.
Step 4- Users can also go to a Creator’s channel and find the “Shorts" tab to watch YouTube Shorts videos.
Do note that the feature may not work on TV models that were launched before 2019
Do note that the feature may not work on TV models that were launched before 2019