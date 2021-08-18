Tinder has announced that it will make ID Verification available to members around the world in the coming quarters. The dating application plans to take into consideration expert recommendations, input from members, what documents are most appropriate in each country, and local laws and regulations, as it determines how the feature will roll out.

Tinder has announced that the feature will begin as a voluntary option, except for regions where mandated by law. Tinder first rolled out ID Verification in Japan in 2019.

“ID Verification is complex and nuanced, which is why we are taking a test-and-learn approach to the rollout," said Rory Kozoll, Head of Trust & Safety Product at Tinder. “We know one of the most valuable things Tinder can do to make members feel safe is to give them more confidence that their matches are authentic and more control over who they interact with. And we hope all our members worldwide will see the benefits of interacting with people who have gone through our ID verification process. We look forward to a day when as many people as possible are verified on Tinder."

In the past two years, Tinder has rolled out more than 10 key safety features aimed at reducing anonymity, increase accountability and help members stay safe with features like Photo Verification, and Face to Face video chat.

“We know that in many parts of the world and within traditionally marginalized communities, people might have compelling reasons that they can’t or don’t want to share their real-world identity with an online platform," said Tracey Breeden, VP of Safety and Social Advocacy at Match Group. “Creating a truly equitable solution for ID Verification is a challenging, but critical safety project and we are looking to our communities as well as experts to help inform our approach."

