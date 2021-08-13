Tinder has introduced its in-app Safety Centre for its users in India. The online dating platform said this feature has been designed by its Trust and Safety team to give members easy access to tools relevant to their well-being while using the platform.

Tinder had first launched the Safety Centre along with photo verification last year. Back then, it was rolled out for US, UK, France and Germany, with plans to roll it out for more markets in 2021.

As an evolving section of the app, content in the Safety Center will continually be reviewed and updated as needed, Tinder said. Topics will include the latest guidance for dating safely and offer educational resources.

It will also list local NGOs and hotlines offering support such as National Commission for Women, Pink Legal, Umang LBT Support Group, One Future Collective, The Humsafar Trust, and others.

“Every day, millions of our members trust us to introduce them to new people, and we’re committed to building safety features that meet the needs of today’s online dating communities," said Bernadette Morgan, Director, Trust and Safety Product at Tinder. “I’m proud to announce the availability of this feature in India. For us, it represents an important step in driving our safety work forward at an unmatched scale in the market."

The goal of each local Safety Center is to centralise safety-related resources and provide avenues of support that connect members in need with relevant experts, Tinder explained. The Safety Center will be available at members’ fingertips via the app’s main menu and any time members chat with potential matches.

“The launch of the Safety Center in India builds on Tinder’s commitment to making the platform a trusted and safe space for everyone who joins. Over the past several years, Tinder has worked closely with the Match Group Advisory Council (MGAC) as well as NGOs to continue building features and processes to keep members safer," the platform said.

How to use Safety Centre

To access Safety Centre, users will have to open Tinder app on their phones and tap on the profile icon. Here they need to select the Safety option to go to the Safety Centre. Here users will find three tabs - Guide, Tools and Resoruces.

The Guide section enlists ways to stay safe while using online dating platform. This includes basis safety practices, an interactive quiz on the topic, measures to deal with harassment, do's and don'ts of travel, material about consent and more.

Under the Tools segment, users can access tools for reporting accounts, easy privacy settings and more.

In Resources, users will find contact details of various NGOs and entities working on safety during online dating.

