Tinder, Bumble and Hinge show surge in Americans looking for love online

Tinder, Bumble and Hinge show surge in Americans looking for love online1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 09:15 PM IST
Use of dating apps rebounded strongly last year as people connected virtually during the Covid-19 pandemic
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, more Americans are spending more time online looking for love.
Dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble and Hinge recorded a surge in users and time spent online last year. Overall, eight of the largest dating apps in the U.S. saw a 12.6% year-over-year increase in monthly active users in the final quarter of 2020, the biggest such jump in nearly two years, according to data tracker Apptopia.
Clubhouse users’ raw audio may be exposed to Chinese partner3 min read . 08:21 PM IST
What’s an eSIM? How can Reliance Jio users get one1 min read . 08:12 PM IST
Snapchat crosses 60 mn users milestone in India, clocks 150% growth in DAUs2 min read . 03:53 PM IST
Clubhouse says reviewing data protection practices after report points to flaws2 min read . 13 Feb 2021
Match Group Inc., which operates five of the larger dating apps, registered big gains in its Hinge app, which emphasizes long-term relationships; Tinder, the largest dating app; and Match, the company’s namesake app.
The growing interest in dating apps is leading to more downloads and more time spent on them. In all, downloads of the eight apps increased 7.4% year-over-year in the fourth quarter; in comparison, downloads in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 8.5% year-over-year.
Meanwhile, time spent on the apps rose 13.4% in the fourth quarter, up from 4.1% in the prior year.
Match Group Chief Executive Sharmistha Dubey sees the trends continuing as the world emerges from the pandemic. “Based on everything that we saw over summer and what we’re seeing in markets like India," she said earlier this month, “as lockdowns ease and mobility increases, people do turn to our apps."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.