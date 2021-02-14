Tinder, Bumble and Hinge show surge in Americans looking for love online

Tinder, Bumble and Hinge show surge in Americans looking for love online1 min read . 09:15 PM IST
Use of dating apps rebounded strongly last year as people connected virtually during the Covid-19 pandemic
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, more Americans are spending more time online looking for love.
Dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble and Hinge recorded a surge in users and time spent online last year. Overall, eight of the largest dating apps in the U.S. saw a 12.6% year-over-year increase in monthly active users in the final quarter of 2020, the biggest such jump in nearly two years, according to data tracker Apptopia.
