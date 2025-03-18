Dating platform Tinder on Tuesday launched an in-app feature, Tinder U, in India. This feature is designed especially for university and college students to connect and meet “someone special.”

Through Tinder U, students can turn their campus crushes into real-life connections — without any awkward DMs (direct messages) getting in the way.

In a statement, the dating platform said: “Tinder U is built exclusively for university and college students. By opting in with your valid college email address (.edu.in, .ac.in, or .in in India), you'll unlock a fresh, personal, and authentic space where you can connect with other students.”

“Once verified, you can personalise your Tinder profile with your college details, clubs, and interests, making it easier to find matches who really get your vibe,” it added.

Given young singles inclination towards online dating—a recent OnePoll survey found that 57 per cent of young adults in India (18-25) have formed meaningful relationships through dating apps.

Tinder U is aimed at ensuring users’ connections feel closer to home by focusing their discovery experience on fellow students. It will help them expand their social circle and create lasting college memories.

“University life is all about new experiences, and with Tinder U as your trusty sidekick—whether you’re looking for a study buddy, concert partner, or something a little more special—you can truly thrive. It offers Gen Z a safe and inclusive space where genuine connections happen as naturally as bumping into someone interesting in the library or in the corridor. We’re thrilled to empower university and college students to connect safely, authentically, and on their own terms,” said Aditi Shorewal, Communications Lead for Tinder in India.

How to apply for Tinder U -Open Tinder and tap the Profile icon.

-Tap the Edit Info icon.

-Scroll down to School or College and add your school/college information.

-Tap Apply for Tinder U.

-Enter and verify your student email address.