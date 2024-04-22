Tinder will now allow you to share date plans with friends and family. Here's how the 'Share My Date' feature will work
Popular dating app Tinder on Monday announced a new feature called 'Share My Date', which allows users to share their date plans directly with their friends and family. The latest feature could help users share their excitement about their new match with their loved ones and get their feedback, while also acting as a safety measure.