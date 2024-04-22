Active Stocks
Tinder will now allow you to share date plans with friends and family. Here's how the 'Share My Date' feature will work

Aman Gupta

Tinder has unveiled a new 'Share My Date' feature that allows users to inform their friends and loved ones about their date plans. The new feature will be rolled out in several countries including India in the coming months.

Tinder's new share my date feature will allow sharing your date plan with friends and family.Premium
Tinder's new share my date feature will allow sharing your date plan with friends and family.

Popular dating app Tinder on Monday announced a new feature called 'Share My Date', which allows users to share their date plans directly with their friends and family. The latest feature could help users share their excitement about their new match with their loved ones and get their feedback, while also acting as a safety measure.

According to Tinder, around 51% of users under the age of 30 already share details of their dates with friends, and 18% of users share their date plans with their mothers.

Tinder's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Melissa Hobley said in a statement, “At Tinder, we continue to release new features that aim to create a fun, safe, and respectful experience for all." 

“Discussing plans with friends and family is a time-honored dating ritual. Share My Date streamlines this basic info-sharing so singles can jump right to the exciting part, from figuring out what to wear to prepping conversation topics." Hobley added.

How does Tinder's ‘Share My Date’ feature work? 

Tinder says the 'Share My Date' feature allows users to share information about their latest match with friends or loved ones directly from the app using a single link. Recipients will be able to access a wealth of information including the match's location, date, time and a photo when they click on the link. What's more, the recipient doesn't need to install the Tinder app to access this information and can view the details through their web browser.

Users can share their date plans up to 30 days in advance and can also edit them if there are any last-minute changes. Users will also be able to create unlimited date plans within the Tinder app and share them with their loved ones.

Share My Date feature will be rolled out to Tinder users in India, US, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Japan, Brazil, Switzerland, Mexico, Netherlands, Italy, Korea, Vietnam and Thailand in the coming months.

 

 

 

Published: 22 Apr 2024, 01:48 PM IST
