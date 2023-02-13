Tired of listening to long voice notes on WhatsApp? This feature may help
- WhatsApp is reportedly planning to bring the ability to transcribe voice notes in the future.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging app globally. The platform has over 2 billion users worldwide. WhatsApp keeps on adding new features to enhance the experience of its users. In one such update, the app is reportedly planning to bring the ability to transcribe voice notes in the future.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×