Meta-owned WhatsApp is a popular instant messaging app globally. The platform has over 2 billion users worldwide. WhatsApp keeps on adding new features to enhance the experience of its users. In one such update, the app is reportedly planning to bring the ability to transcribe voice notes in the future.

According to a WaBetaInfo report, the feature was discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.73 update. Sharing a screenshot of the upcoming feature, the report says that WhatsApp will add an introduction screen to explain when the transcription is not available. As per the shared image, transcripts will not be available when no words are recognized in the voice note or are set to a different language.

The report says that the voice note transcription on WhatsApp will always be performed locally on the device. Users may be asked to download relevant language packs which will never be shared with WhatsApp or Apple. This means that the content of the message will be exclusive to you only. However, the feature may only work on recent versions of iOS.

In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow WhatsApp desktop users to share photos and videos in their original quality. At present, images shared by WhatsApp aut compressed by default, thus impacting their quality. The new feature will allow users to send images in their original quality, preserving their resolution and clarity.

The WaBetaInfo report says that when this feature is rolled out to beta testers, users will still be able to share photos using the standard compression method. It will be helpful for those who wish to conserve storage space. It will always be the default option, the report says. Readers must note that the ability to send photos via WhatsApp in their original quality is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app.