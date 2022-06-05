Unless you are Elon Musk, there is no other planet for you. Earth is our only option, and that is why we have to focus big time on saving energy, which is something that we have taken for granted for ages. The global demand for energy has been increasing by 2.3 percent for the past four years. In the era when we are becoming more and more dependent on smartphones, there are some mobile phone apps, both on android and iOS, that promise to help you save energy.

Solar Energy

Most of us do not have any idea about how solar energy works. This app could be the best choice if you are a beginner. In this subject. The app teaches how solar panels operate, how they may be utilised, and the processes to designing and installing a solar electric system from the ground up using photovoltaic solar panels; as well as how to live a green lifestyle. The software bills itself as the most comprehensive app on solar power and green living currently accessible.

Kill-Ur-Watts

This app uses data from utility companies to display your electricity usage over time. This tool assists you in determining your energy expenses, provides tips for lowering your carbon impact, and provides comparisons with other households for context.

Energy Tracker

This app is extremely versatile and accessible. It shows your power or gas usage in a clear, clean form and can bundle the data into an Excel notebook file so that you might be inspired to minimise consumption.

Wiser EMS

The Wiser Energy Management System (Wiser EMS) uses infographics to make energy use easy to see and understand. Families can discover where they need to cut back on their energy usage to get the most bang for their dollars.

DU Battery Savers And Widgets

With sophisticated pre-set battery power management modes and easy one-touch controls that fix energy problems, the DU Battery Savers app claims to prolong battery life by up to 50 percent. It is a simple approach to keep your device running when you need it while also protecting it from improper charging, battery-draining apps, and forgotten device settings that might reduce battery life.

Energy Cost Calculator

This app can calculate both the cost of energy in kilowatt hours and the cost of carbon emissions. It can calculate anticipated electricity usage expenses for electric equipment and appliances each day, week, or month, allowing you to compare and save money on your utility bills.

Code Green Energy

You can use this app to compare the energy efficiency of buildings in your neighbourhood. It is an excellent resource for real estate investors and other professionals who want to compare building efficiencies. You have to write an address, and the Energy Star score for the building at that location, as well as information about the structure's energy use, will show.

Energy Watchdog

Free-running and time-based measurement options are available in the app. It can be used to locate problems in partially-defective equipment, determine the cost difference between showering and bathing, and obtain information on costs associated with high-power appliances such as refrigerators, heaters, and geysers, as well as compare their power consumption.

Eco-Bulbz

It is a calculator that shows you how much money you can save by replacing standard incandescent bulbs with energy-saving bulbs such as CFLs or LEDs. This app allows you to specify the number of bulbs to be replaced as well as their sizes, and it will calculate the cost savings for four hours of use per day over a year.

Green Outlet

This tool, recommended by several eco-focused blogs, lets you identify which of your home equipment consumes the most energy by calculating your average monthly energy consumption costs based on your personal inputs.