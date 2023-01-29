Google Maps offers a bunch of features that help us to save time in traffic. It provides numerous features and keeps innovating with them. However, it misses quite a few features. Here are some of the alternatives of the Google Maps which gained popularity in India:

Maps (MapmyIndia Move)

The app is one of the most popular apps in India. It offers voice-guided navigation, real-time traffic updates, reports faulty street lights, speed-breakers, potholes, water logging and more. Interestingly, the app comes with the ability to share simplified six-character location codes for a complex address known as Mappls ID. The developers of this app recently introduced a new feature called Junction View that is helpful to navigate intersections and flyovers while driving by giving users a photorealistic view of the junctions.

Wave Navigation and Live Traffic

The Wave navigation app offers updates like traffic congestion, police alerts, hazard warning and more. It also changes route if it detects traffic ahead with ETA based on live traffic data. The app is considered as the only application on the list which collects data from different users and uses it to provide the quickest, safest and most efficient route.

It is interesting that users can also check the price of gas at pumps around them and navigate to the cheapest one. It offers an easy to understand interface and can be considered the most minimalistic navigation apps.

Sygic GPS Navigation and Maps

Sygic has more than 200 million users worldwide which allows users to download offline 3D maps of all countries for navigation without even requiring an active internet connection.

The app offers everything similar to Google Maps such as real-time data on traffic updates to voice-guided navigation features along with speed limit warnings and parking suggestions. It has a unique feature that it offers the ability to project the head-up display on the windshield of the car, making the driving safer at night.

Interestingly, users can also access an augmented reality feature called Real View Navigation and Dynamic Lane Assist which helps them navigate to the appropriate lane. It is notable that some of the mentioned features in the article could be available on to premium users.