Top 3 Google Maps alternatives with better features

Maps (MapmyIndia Move)

The app is one of the most popular apps in India. It offers voice-guided navigation, real-time traffic updates, reports faulty street lights, speed-breakers, potholes, water logging and more. Interestingly, the app comes with the ability to share simplified six-character location codes for a complex address known as Mappls ID. The developers of this app recently introduced a new feature called Junction View that is helpful to navigate intersections and flyovers while driving by giving users a photorealistic view of the junctions.