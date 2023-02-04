Top 5 Google Chrome extensions to boost productivity

Google Chrome has become a popular web browser among masses because of its numerous helpful features. Chrome offers an assortment of extensions such as AI tools, language translator and more to make our lives easier.
Here are some of the extensions that will help you simplify your mundane tasks:
Checker Plus
The Checker Plus can be a great extension for users who want to keep their calendars handy while browsing the web. It allows users to check upcoming events, receive notifications and reminders without using the Google Calendar. The developers of this tool claim that it is 100 times more powerful than regular calendar extensions.
LastPass
It is sometimes difficult to remember a lot of passwords. This extension comes handy as a password manager which allows users to save and offers secure access to the passwords including mobile and computer devices. Interestingly, users can even save their credit card details in a vault that the tools will automatically access to fill the password required next time. This tool alerts users regarding weak and reused passwords and provides ways to improve them. The LastPass account is protected using multiple factor authentication.
Loom
Loom extension simplifies the recording screen with a single click. The tool is used by organisations and individuals to capture their screens and remain connected. As per the developers, Loom creates recording product demos, gives feedback and shares easy thoughts. Users can record videos on 720p, 1080p, 1440p or even in 4K HD formats using the extension. Moreover, it automatically saves video to the cloud and shares links instantly with the users.
Toggl Track
It is crucial to put a timer when running short on deadlines. This extension allows users to prevent spending much time on one task and provides real-time productivity tracking. It lets users add a timer to any web tool and proves reliable when it comes to analyse the productivity level.
HyperWrite
This extension is all what you need of you are an aspiring writer. As per the developers, this extension allows users write 10 times faster, enhance blog posts, emails and copies. It provides word and phrase suggestions to end sentences, based on the context of the copy.
