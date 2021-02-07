Top WhatsApp privacy, safety features to protect user data

Two-Step Verification: WhatsApp users are advised to use the two-step verification feature as it adds an additional layer of protection by requiring your six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying your WhatsApp account. This helps prevent your WhatsApp account being accessed in the event of your SIM card being stolen or your phone number compromised. Setting up two-step verification is simple. Just open WhatsApp > Settings > Account > Two-step verification > Enable. Upon enabling this feature, you can also optionally enter your email address. This email address will allow WhatsApp to send you a link via email to disable two-step verification in case you ever forget your six-digit PIN, and also to help safeguard your account.