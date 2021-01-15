Trade WhatsApp for Signal? Facebook isn’t fazed

Conversely WhatsApp, while it can’t read the content of your messages, does capture data on who you contacted and when, how much and how often you use the app, and plenty more besides. But it was already gathering and sharing such data with Facebook — it has been since 2016. The new terms of use pertain to how the businesses you interact with on WhatsApp use your data, and how they share this with Facebook to serve ads and other services on its core “blue app," as the eponymous social network is known.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}