TRAI revamps ‘MyCall’ mobile app to assess voice call quality via user feedback in real time

Telecom regulator TRAI on Monday launched the revamped ‘MyCall’ mobile application to enable consumers to assess and report voice-calling experience and quality.

The app offers features like instant rating of voice calls with 1-5-star feedback and enables consumers to report specific issues such as call drops, echo, audio delay, cross-connection, and voice breaking, which will be shared with the respective service providers for corrective action.

TRAI introduced the revamped MyCall App on its social media handle, saying, “…where every consumer’s call experience counts.​” “Rate your recent calls, share your experience and contribute to real-world insights that can help improve call quality across India,” the post read.

With over 1.3 billion telecom subscribers in India, voice calling remains the most fundamental telecom service and, for most users, the first indicator of network quality.

TRAI said the app is designed to bridge the gap between technical performance metrics and what consumers actually experience on calls.

Lahoti on ‘MyCall’ app At the media briefing, TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said the 'MyCall' app is a vital tool for consumers to report calling issues directly to their service providers.

He explained that this crowdsourced data will help operators identify network deficiencies and take corrective action, ultimately improving customer satisfaction.

Calling the initiative a reinforcement of TRAI's commitment to a consumer-centric, transparent, and data-driven approach, Lahoti urged mobile users to download the app and share regular feedback, emphasising that “every feedback matters.”

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Lahoti noted that while TRAI has built a robust Quality of Service (QoS) framework—relying on regulatory standards, periodic reporting, and independent drive tests—actual consumer experience adds a critical, real-world dimension.

Aggregated insights from the MyCall app will help identify recurring network issues across different regions and usage conditions. This new tool joins TRAI's wider family of consumer-facing applications, including:

TRAI MySpeed : Allows users to measure and report actual broadband speeds.

: Allows users to measure and report actual broadband speeds. TRAI DND (Do Not Disturb): Enables consumers to register preferences against spam and report commercial communication violations. Together, these applications reflect TRAI's ongoing effort to utilise consumer data for evidence-based regulation.

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During the briefing, Lahoti also addressed several questions from reporters regarding the app, emphasising that "the consumer is the king." He clarified that TRAI has no plans to make the app mandatory or to integrate its feedback mechanism into native phone-calling apps.

While the app's data will be used to identify problem areas and seek action plans from service providers, it will not be used for direct punitive action. Penalties will continue to be based on objective, measurable technical parameters gathered through TRAI's official network monitoring and drive tests.

When asked about IP-based interconnection, Lahoti clarified that the MyCall app functions purely as a feedback tool for signal strength and call experience, regardless of the technology used. The broader issue of mandating IP-based interconnection is being addressed separately through an ongoing TRAI consultation.