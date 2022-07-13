Truecaller launches new voice-based app Open Doors; Check details here

Truecaller launches new voice-based app Open Doors; Check details here2 min read . 05:31 PM IST
Truecaller on 13 July announced the launch of its audio based chat app called the Open Doors.
The company said that the app will be completely free and will be available globally on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
The app works seamlessly across both smartphone platforms, Truecaller said in a press release.
The company said that in order to the app started, Truecaller users need to download the app and simply sign in. However, people who are not Truecaller users can sign in to Open Doors by verifying their phone number through a missed call or a one-time-password (OTP).
“The app needs only two permissions: contacts (so that you can share Open Doors, or connect with people in your contacts who also have Open Doors) and phone permission (needed to have audio conversations)," it said.
“Thanks to Truecaller being 13 years in the business, we’ve spent a great deal of time learning about how people communicate. Our new app Open Doors was born out of a simple question - how can we help people make new connections without being intrusive? And this is what we want to do: to bridge the world using the most natural form of communication, our voices," Nami Zarringhalam, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder of Truecaller said.
The company said that the Open Doors app allows its users to join and leave conversations at their will. “Your friends can join conversations when they get a notification or by clicking on a link you share," it said.
It also said that participants in a conversation cannot see each other's phone number.
"At launch, the app interface will be available in English, Hindi, Spanish, Latin and French, with more languages to be added later on user demand," it said.
The company also said that the conversations will be real-time and not stored anywhere.