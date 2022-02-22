Trump’s Truth Social launches on Apple’s App Store, with glitches

Twitter Inc. banned Mr. Trump’s personal account in January 2021, citing the risk of further incitement of violence following the attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his followers just days before. Facebook Inc. also suspended him after the riot, and Alphabet Inc.’s Google suspended from its app store the social-media app Parler, which some Trump supporters and other conservatives had flocked to, saying the service had violated its policies. Applethreatened to do the same.