Twitter beats Clubhouse to Android, opens Spaces platform to select users

Twitter says it’s focusing closely on the moderation aspect and gathering feedback from beta users before it rolls the platform out to everyone. Unlike Fleets and other features, which rolled out to larger user bases during their beta periods, Spaces’ rollout seems much more controlled. Spaces was first offered to women and people from marginalized communities, because they are more likely to be harassed online, the rationale being that this will help the company learn what it needs to do from the abuse and moderation points of view.